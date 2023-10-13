Uganda optimistic about move forward in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers

The head coach of Uganda’s U-20 women’s team has voiced determination to qualify for the next round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda U-20 women’s coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi told Xinhua on Thursday that his team is well-prepared and eager to finish the job in the return leg against visiting Mozambique team on Friday in Njeru, central Uganda.

The Uganda team humbled Mozambique 6-0 in the first leg of the second round played away in Maputo last weekend.

“We are not going to take the Mozambique team for granted because we beat them by a big margin in the first leg.

Football is a very funny sport and we have prepared and are ready to fight again in a new leg,” said Kiyingi.

Forward Agnes Nabukenya, who netted a brace in the first leg, told Xinhua that she is hungry to score more goals.

“It is always a good feeling to score for the national team. I will go out determined to get more goals,” Nabukenya said.

The goalkeeper Lilian Nakirya of the Uganda Queen Cranes also made it known that she is ready to try and keep a clean sheet in front of the home fans. “We managed to score six goals without conceding, but we made some mistakes and want to be much better on Friday,” Nakirya noted.

If Uganda qualifies, they will face the winner between Senegal and Benin in the third round.