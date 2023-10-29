Uganda quiets down after deadly attacks on tourists

Calmness and normalcy have returned to Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda after a deadly attack happened in the park area, the spokesperson of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said on Saturday.

Two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide were killed after their safari vehicle was attacked in the park area by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on Oct. 17.

“The situation in Queen Elizabeth National Park has been back to normal. We have beefed up security patrols to ensure that all people who come to the park are safe,” Bashir Hangi, the spokesperson of UWA, who was on his fieldwork at Queen Elizabeth National Park, told Xinhua by telephone.

The ADF, which is a branch of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group that is holed up in the jungles of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Ugandan troops, in collaboration with their DRC counterparts, have been jointly combating the rebel group since November 2021.