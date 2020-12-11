Uganda has received the first batch of the presidential ballot papers for the Jan. 14, 2021 polls, the Electoral Commission said on Thursday.

“This is indeed a sign of our readiness to deliver the elections as scheduled,” Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said.

The electoral body last month cleared 11 presidential candidates, including the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and his main opposition competitor, pop star Robert Kyagulanyi to run in the polls.