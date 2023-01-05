Uganda registers 35 deaths in end-of-year road accidents

Uganda registered 35 deaths out of the 149 victims that were involved in road accidents in the country from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, police has said.

Traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said in a statement issued Tuesday that in the 104 road crashes registered in the three days, 24 crashes were fatal.

Uganda registers some 20,000 road accidents nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths, according to police data. Enditem