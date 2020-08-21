Uganda’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the east African country to 1,603.

Henry Mwebesa, director general of health services, said in a statement that out of the 3,905 samples tested over the past 24 hours, 32 alerts, five contacts, five Ugandan cross-border truck drivers and a returnee from neighboring Kenya turned out positive for the virus.

Additionally, 11 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 at Uganda’s common border points of entry were not permitted into the country.

Mwebesa said the public should ensure wearing of face masks appropriately and strict adherence to social and physical distancing measures at all times to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is increasing daily.

So far, Uganda has registered 1,165 recoveries and 15 COVID-19 deaths since the index case was reported on March 21, according to the ministry. Enditem