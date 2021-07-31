Uganda registers gradual drop of daily cases of COVID-19

Uganda has registered a gradual drop of daily cases of COVID-19 following the recent imposed lockdown to combat the second wave of the pandemic, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Chris Baryomunsi, minister for information, communication, technology and national guidance in a statement said a cabinet meeting held on Monday noted that the virus positivity rate has fallen from 18 percent to an average 10 percent during the three weeks implementation of nationwide lockdown.

For optimal control of the pandemic in the east African country, the desirable positivity rate is under 5 percent, according to government.

From inception of the lockdown, a gradual drop in the daily cases has been observed, said Baryomunsi.

“In addition, the ministry of health has observed a reduction in the daily hospitalization of the severe and critically ill patients and bed space is getting freed up in all the COVID-19 treatment units countrywide,” he added.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on June 19 imposed a nationwide lockdown for 42 days to combat and control the spread of the virus in the country.

“The ministry of health is maintaining a tight grip on the potential cross-border surveillance, said Baryomunsi.

As of July 11, Uganda had registered a total of 88,194 COVID-19 cases, with 62,213 recoveries and 2,164 deaths nationwide since March last year, according to official figures. Enditem