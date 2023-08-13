Uganda Reintroduces Breathalyzers on Roads to Check Drunk Driving

Uganda has reintroduced the use of breathalyzers on roads in a bid to curb traffic accidents caused by driving under the influence of alcohol.

A statement issued by the country’s health ministry on Saturday evening said the decision to reintroduce the breathalyzers was taken after analyzing the nature of road accidents.

“Ugandans are the leading alcohol consumers in Africa and many individuals drive under the influence of alcohol,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the use of breathalyzers was suspended in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19 for fear of spreading the virus in the testing process.

“It is sad to note that since then, Uganda has registered an increase in the number of road traffic accidents with 40 percent being fatal. Accidents due to drunk driving can affect all road users including children, pedestrians and other drivers who are not drunk,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the police would be provided with disposable single-usage tubes to be used for each client. “However, the public is strongly advised not to drive after alcohol consumption and to cooperate with the Uganda Police Force.”

According to the country’s laws, a convicted drunk driver is liable to a fine of up to 1,600 U.S. dollars or a jail term of up to three years.

Uganda registers some 20,000 road accidents nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths, according to police data. Enditem

Morocco looks forward to return of Chinese tourists: local media

RABAT, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Morocco welcomes China’s decision to resume group tours to more overseas destinations, including Morocco, believing the move will give a fresh boost to the country’s tourism industry, local media said on Sunday.

The decision is “a development that holds the potential to breathe fresh life into the flow of Chinese travelers to the North African kingdom,” said Morocco’s online news website Hespress on Sunday.

Nasser Bouchiba, the chair of the African-Chinese Development Cooperation Association, stressed in the Hespress report that there is a strong interest among Chinese citizens to explore Morocco, which has been encouraged by visa exemption and Morocco’s growing international reputation.

The tourism industry serves as an important pillar of Morocco’s economy. In the first six months of 2023, Morocco witnessed an influx of 6.5 million tourists. Forecasts from the Ministry of Tourism anticipate that this figure could rise to approximately 14.5 million by the end of 2023.