Uganda releases new seed varieties on World Food Day

Uganda marked World Food Day on Monday with the release of new crop seed varieties aimed at increasing food production in the East African country.

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwebaze, who presided over the 43rd celebrations at the National Coffee Research Institute in the central district of Mukono, released the new crop seeds developed by the National Agricultural Research Organization.

The medium-maturing varieties include rice, maize, vegetable seeds, avocados, mangoes and tomatoes, among others.

“On this day, I wish to salute our farmers, whether small, medium, or large, and our researchers and breeders for their hard work in creating and enhancing our country’s resilient food system,” said Tumwebaze. “I also thank the farmers for embracing the blending of their indigenous knowledge with the expertise of professionals and researchers.”

The minister affirmed that the government would continue to implement policy instruments and interventions supporting the value-chain development approach.

“We will maintain our investments in physical and technological infrastructure to bolster research and breeding, disease control, extension services, precision farming, and climate-smart agriculture practices,” he added.

World Food Day is observed annually on Oct. 16.