Uganda repatriates Indian, Nepalese girls rescued from human trafficking

Ugandan authorities have repatriated eight girls, who are of Indian and Nepalese nationalities, after rescuing them from sex and human trafficking in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, an immigration spokesperson said here Tuesday.

The directorate of citizenship and immigration control enforcement officers rescued and deported the girls last week who were allegedly found engaging in prostitution in a popular bar in Kibuli, a Kampala suburban area, Simon Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told Xinhua over the telephone.

“We suspect that they were victims of sex trafficking. These girls, especially Nepalese came here [Uganda] as tourists. They were promised they were coming to do work here,” said Mundeyi. “These girls were put in a house in Namuwongo and they would be fed. In the evening on particular days, they would be transported to this bar to do strip dancing.”

He said the joint security teams arrested an Indian national believed to be the ringleader who trafficked these girls into the East African country.

“We are still investigating the matter. The gentleman [an Indian] is in our custody. We do hope to deport him like we did to the girls,” said Mundeyi. “We urge the public to keep reporting any such suspected cases of trafficking.”

Uganda has been used as a transit route by human traffickers, according to the immigration department.

In June, Ugandan officials rescued 17 Ethiopian girls from human trafficking in Kampala and repatriated them back to their home country.