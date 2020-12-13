Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 1,199 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 25,059.

The ministry said in a statement that new cases were out of the 8,223 samples tested over the past 24 hours for the novel coronavirus.

A total of 12 new deaths were recorded in the past day in the East African country, bringing the total number of deaths to 219, it said.

So far, Uganda has registered 9,510 recoveries since the index case was reported on March 21.