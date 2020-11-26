Uganda has registered a record high of 484 daily COVID-19 cases, raising the national tally to 18,890, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday.

The new infections were confirmed out of the 2,702 sample tests done on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, five new deaths were registered, bringing the country’s death toll to 191.

A total of 68 patients recovered from the disease over the past day, with the total count standing at 8,832, it added. Uganda reported its first case on March 21.