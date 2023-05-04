Uganda requires all passenger service vehicles to be equipped with dustbins

Uganda has started implementing new directives targeting passenger service vehicles without waste bins, said the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the country’s environmental watchdog, on Tuesday.

Starting from Tuesday, all passenger service vehicles (PSVs) in the country are required to carry bins, according to the new administrative penalty scheme, NEMA spokesperson Naome Karekaho said, adding that not carrying a dustbin will be fined.

The new policy is aimed at mitigating littering and reducing pollution, said Karekaho. “We are working with the police to ensure the directive is implemented.”

PSVs in Uganda include buses, taxis, and shuttles. Private vehicles may continue moving without dustbins, but are prohibited from littering, NEMA said.

Last month, NEMA also directed that all fuel stations should have at least three dustbins for biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and toxic waste, respectively, and the dustbins should easily be accessible to travelers and motorists. Enditem