Uganda says measures to control Ebola effective

Uganda on Friday urged countries not to issue Ebola travel advisories to the east African country, noting that its measures to control the disease have taken effect.

Ministry of Health in a statement issued here said while the Ebola has spread to four districts, all more than 100 km away from the capital Kampala, the rest of the country is free from Ebola and there are no travel restrictions.

“The government of Uganda and partners have put a number of measures to control the disease. The number of cases has since decreased,” the statement said, adding that all contacts have been identified, isolated, and monitored daily.

“The Ministry of Health reiterates that Uganda is safe for all national and international travelers within the country,” the ministry said, noting that all places for the conference, including tourist attractions are safe for both local and international tourists.

The ministry statement comes in the wake of countries urging their citizens who travel to Uganda to exercise extra caution.

Experts say the Ebola outbreak is likely to hit the country’s tourism sector hard. The sector, which is a major source of foreign income for Uganda, is already facing the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda on Sept. 20 announced the Ebola outbreak after a 24-year-old male tested positive in the central Ugandan district of Mubende.

Ministry figures as of Oct. 7 show that the country has registered 44 confirmed cases of Ebola and 10 deaths. Enditem