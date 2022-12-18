Uganda says military operations in eastern DRC yield positive results

The Ugandan military said on Friday its joint operations with the Congolese army against a rebel group in the jungles of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are yielding positive results.

Felix Kulayigye, Ugandan military spokesperson, said in an update of the one-year military operation that the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), also an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa, has been weakened following the death of many of its fighters and loss of arms.

“ADF abandoned their main operation base and lost huge amounts of their logistic stores,” Kulayigye said.

He said in places where the ADF has been dislodged, local people have returned home.

The Ugandan military in last November launched the operation with the intention of wiping out the group, which was also blamed for bomb attacks in the Ugandan capital Kampala. Enditem