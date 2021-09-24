Uganda scraps entry visa requirement for South Sudan nationals

Uganda on Thursday announced that starting Oct. 1, South Sudan nationals will enter the east African country without a visa requirement.

“I have announced the decision of the Uganda government to fulfil the directives of the Heads of State Summit of the EAC to waive visa fees on a reciprocal basis,” Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community (EAC) Affairs told reporters.

Kadaga said Uganda had given South Sudan a month to reciprocate and allow Ugandans enter the country visa free.

Uganda and South Sudan are part of the EAC bloc that also brings together Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya and Tanzania. Enditem