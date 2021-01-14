dpa/GNA – Uganda is set to elect a president on Thursday, in a hotly contested poll in which long-time President Yoweri Museveni faces off against pop star-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, best known by his stage name, Bobi Wine.

Eleven candidates are vying for the top seat, including two retired generals who turned against their former boss, in an election already overshadowed by violence.

But only Wine, 38, is said to have a real chance of winning against Museveni, who has been in power for 35 years.

Autocrat Museveni, 76, is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and has changed Uganda’s constitution to enable himself to run for yet another five-year term.

Wine is meanwhile believed to solidly lead the mass of young voters against the ruling generation.

The atmosphere is tense in Uganda. The run-up to the election has seen almost daily violence, and armed police and military forces are patrolling the streets in each major city.

More than 18 million registered voters are expected to cast their vote at roughly 35,000 polling stations across the country between 0400 GMT and 1300 GMT (7am to 4pm local time).

Voters will also elect more than 400 members of parliament on Thursday.

Results are expected within 48 hours after the end of voting.

A candidate needs at least 50 per cent of votes to win in the first round. If any candidate fails to do so, a run-off election will be scheduled.