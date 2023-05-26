Uganda, South Sudan launch joint border patrols after ethnic clashes

Uganda and South Sudan security agencies have agreed to beef up security by launching joint patrols to prevent ethnic clashes between two border communities over land disputes, a police spokesperson said here Thursday.

The decision was taken after the Ugandan and South Sudan delegations met in a bid to resolve the land dispute between Uganda’s Madi and Aringa ethnic groups and South Sudan Kuku tribe in Moyo Wednesday, Fred Enanga, Uganda’s police spokesperson, told the media.

The contested land believed to be in the Moyo area of Uganda and Gbari, bordering Kajo Keji of South Sudan, is being contested and claimed by two neighboring communities.

Enanga said a resolution was reached that joint border patrols by the Ugandan police, Ugandan military and South Sudan army will be carried out along the borderlines to avoid more clashes.

“There was a committee that was formed to spearhead the resettlement process of displaced people in Moyo and Yumbe districts,” he said.

Violent ethnic clashes erupted between the South Sudan Kuku tribe and Ugandan Madi and Aringa in Moyo and Yumbe districts, respectively, over the border dispute that claimed a life and left 3,218 people displaced on the Ugandan side on May 7.

Uganda and South Sudan have in the past established a working committee to try to resolve the ethnic clashes and tension between the two border communities that have in the past dragged in the militaries of both countries. Enditem