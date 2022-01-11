Uganda stops forced roadside COVID-19 vaccination

Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has directed forced COVID-19 vaccination of passengers that was being carried out in some countryside districts to stop.

Nabbanja said in a statement issued on Sunday that such actions contravened global clinical practices.

“Mounting roadblocks to enforce vaccinations against COVID-19 is totally against well-established global clinical practices,” Nabbanja said.

“It must stop immediately. District health teams should devise other legal mechanisms to increase vaccination uptake,” the premier added.

Several districts in eastern Uganda announced late December they would not allow unvaccinated travelers into their territories in a bid to tame the Omicron variant infections.

As a result, police in those localities mounted roadblocks where those who had not taken the jab against COVID-19 would be forcefully vaccinated or ordered back to their districts of origin.

On Jan. 5, Uganda said all travellers using public transport are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed to board vehicles. Enditem