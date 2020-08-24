The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

KAMPALA — New infection figures show that the COVID-19 situation in Uganda is rapidly changing, forcing the government and scientists to reconsider their strategy, especially in the capital here, a local virus hotspot.

The East African country over the weekend recorded its highest daily cases after inmates at one of the prisons tested positive for the virus. The country recorded 318 cases, the highest daily number since the index case was registered on March 21.

– – – –

DHAKA — Bangladesh reported 2,485 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to over 297,000 and total deaths close to 4,000, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figures reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 297,083 including 2,485 new cases on Monday.

– – – –

BERLIN — The number of newly founded larger businesses declined by 9.4 percent year-on-year to roughly 58,000 in the first half of the year (H1) in Germany, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

The number of new small businesses in Germany even plummeted by 21.1 percent. According to Destatis, the decline was “due to special effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

– – – –

MINSK — Belarus reported 177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its total to 70,645, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 86 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 68,925, the ministry added.

– – – –

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait on Monday reported 432 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 80,960 and the death toll to 518, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,517 patients are receiving treatment, including 99 in ICU, according to the statement.

– – – –

MALE — The government of the Maldives has enforced new lockdown measures including restrictions on vehicle movement and closing times for shops amid a second wave of surging COVID-19 cases, local media reported Monday.

The Health Emergency Operating Center (HEOC) announced that land vehicles would be banned from travelling in the Greater Male Region between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. local time, with violators facing fines up to 65 U.S. dollars. Pedestrians are allowed to stay outdoors until 10:00 p.m. local time.

– – – –

CANBERRA — Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned of a bumpy road to economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Frydenberg said on Monday that the Treasury’s analysis found that Australia’s effective unemployment will top 13 percent again in the coming months.

– – – –

WELLINGTON — The COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will continue at the current Alert Level 3 until Sunday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

Wearing masks are also mandatory from Monday on public transport, said the prime minister.

– – – –

BEIJING — A total of 14 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league clubs have chosen to execute the Priority Right to renew foreign players’ contracts, the league’s governing body announced on Monday.

23 foreign players are in the list revealed by the CBA League (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd., including Guangdong Southern Tigers’ CBA title-winning member Sonny Weems. His teammate Marshon Brooks, who was confirmed as an asymptomatic COVID-19 case right after entering China last month, is also included in the list.