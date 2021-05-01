Uganda on Friday banned all flights originating from India until further notice due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the Asian country, a top government official said here.

Ruth Aceng, minister of health told reporters that all passengers and passenger flights originating from India, as of May 1, midnight are suspended until further notice. “No travelers from India shall be allowed into Uganda regardless of the route of travel,” said Aceng. “All travelers who may have been in India or traveled through India in the last 14 days regardless of the route taken shall not be allowed into Uganda,” she added.

The minister said all travelers arriving from India before the suspension date regardless of the route of travel will be expected to be in possession of a negative PCR COVID-19 test certificate, which is digitally verifiable and conducted within 120 hours from the time of sample removal.

She said travelers from category two countries which are United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, South Africa, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Tanzania will be subjected to a PCR COVID-19 test at the points of entry.

Aceng said individuals from those countries who have received their full COVID-19 vaccination and are asymptomatic will be allowed into the east African country without the need for testing on arrival.