flights

Uganda on Friday banned all flights originating from India until further notice due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the Asian country, a top government official said here.

Ruth Aceng, minister of health told reporters that all passengers and passenger flights originating from India, as of May 1, midnight are suspended until further notice. “No travelers from India shall be allowed into Uganda regardless of the route of travel,” said Aceng. “All travelers who may have been in India or traveled through India in the last 14 days regardless of the route taken shall not be allowed into Uganda,” she added.

The minister said all travelers arriving from India before the suspension date regardless of the route of travel will be expected to be in possession of a negative PCR COVID-19 test certificate, which is digitally verifiable and conducted within 120 hours from the time of sample removal.

She said travelers from category two countries which are United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, South Africa, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Tanzania will be subjected to a PCR COVID-19 test at the points of entry.

Aceng said individuals from those countries who have received their full COVID-19 vaccination and are asymptomatic will be allowed into the east African country without the need for testing on arrival.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFAO launches US$1.5 million project to benefit refugees in Kenya
Next articleSexual violence and divorce increase in Bono Region-DOVVSU
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here