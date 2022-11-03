Uganda suspends prisons visits over Ebola

Uganda on Wednesday announced it has suspended all visits to prison facilities due to the increasing number of Ebola cases in the East African country.

A statement issued by Prisons authorities said they have also suspended all community work by prisoners in the central Ugandan districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

“Visitation of all prison units, courts and during community work is suspended until further notice,” a statement signed by Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine said.

“Kampala Remand Prison will be collapsed for admission of new prisoners from Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso,” the statement added.

The prisons authorities said sick inmates would not be referred to facilities outside of their health system.

According to Uganda’s Ministry of Health, Ebola has spread from Mubende district where it was first reported on Sept. 20 to seven other districts including Kampala capital city. The country has registered 115 confirmed Ebola cases and 32 deaths as of Oct. 26. Enditem