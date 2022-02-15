Uganda Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Uganda – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Uganda’s telcos progress with IPOs

Under revised regulations governing Uganda’s telecom sector which were introduced at the end of 2019, telcos were to be issued with new licenses and be required to list at least 20% of their equity on the local stock exchange, This move was aimed at encouraging local ownership among operators in the sector.

MTN in March 2020 renewed its National Telecom Operating licence for a further ten years, paying $100 million. Under the revised licensing regime, Airtel Uganda also fell under the NTO license regime on the grounds that it provided two-thirds geographic coverage.

Given that Airtel at the time was paying only $100,000 to offer services under the cheaper PSP and PIP licences (to its obvious advantage), MYN and Uganda telecom complained. To level the playing field, Airtel was moved to a 20-year NTO licence in December 2020 (effective from the previous July). As part of the licence terms, the company must provide 90% geographic coverage by mid-2025.

Lycamobile Uganda, which had launched services in April 2020 after having acquired the local TD-LTE operator Tangerine in the previous January, was given an NTO licence in May 2021, making it the fourth operator in the country so licensed. Similar to Airtel, Lycamobile must extend geographic coverage and must also list 20% of its shares on the local exchange by mid-2022.

In line with these licensing requirements, MTN Group completed an IPO for its Uganda unit in October 2021, though it only managed to sell 60% of the 20% stake on offer, raising UGX535.9 billion. As a result of the IPO, the Group’s interest in MTN Uganda fell to about 83%. In the following December, the Group proceeded with listing its 22.4 billion ordinary shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange.

While these events have been ongoing, the economic consequences of the pandemic contributed to the exit of Africell in October 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview Regulatory authorities Fixed-line developments Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Mobile statistics Mobile data Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure Other infrastructure developments Major mobile operators Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis Broadband statistics Public Internet access locations Uganda Internet Exchange Point (UiXP) Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Uganda Telecom (UTL) MTN Uganda

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network Fibre infrastructure International infrastructure

Data centres

Smart infrastructure

Smart grids

Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Uganda Telecom (UTL)

MTN Uganda

Telecel

Africell

