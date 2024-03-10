Uganda to clash with Ghana, Comoros in friendly ties

Uganda will play two international friendly matches against Comoros and Ghana during the FIFA International Window of March 18 to 26, 2024.

Ahmed Hussein, the Communication Manager of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) told Xinhua on Saturday that these two matches will help the national coach have a chance to test several players.

“We have the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers and AFCON 2025 qualifiers all around the corner and therefore these International matches will help players get playing time in the legs and the coach Paul Put to test players,” added Hussein.

Uganda who are the best ranked team in the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Zone will face Comoros on March 22nd, while the match against the Black Stars of Ghana takes place on March 26th.

All the matches will be played at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco. “The coach and his technical staff will release the squad soon to start preparations before the team travels to Morocco for the two matches,” added the FUFA official.