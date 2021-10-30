Uganda to fully reopen economy in January 2022 irrespective of vaccinated numbers

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday said the country would fully reopen its economy in January next year irrespective of the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Museveni in an update about the COVID-19 situation in the country said the government has a target of immunizing about 5.5 million people by January as the country moves to fully open up.

The 5.5 million people include frontline workers, teachers and students above 18 years, security personnel, the elderly, bar workers, and people with comorbidities.

Museveni said the government with support from other countries has availed the vaccines to the public and therefore those who decline to be immunized will have to blame themselves when they contract the disease.

He urged the elderly to go for vaccination at the nearest health center, noting that there are reports that those in rural areas do not want to go because the vaccination centers are far from their communities.

Museveni said the elderly with the help of local leaders should go to the vaccination centers with the exception of the very elderly who can get the jab from home.

Ministry of health figures show that as of Oct. 26, a total of about 3 million doses had been administered since the exercise started in March. Enditem