Uganda to Host 2024 Rugby Africa Cup Featuring Eight Nations

Eight national teams will tussle it out in the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup slated to take place on July 18-29 in Kampala, Uganda.

Godwin Kayangwe, President of the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) told Xinhua on Friday that they are excited about hosting a big event like the Rugby Africa Cup which will bring together eight teams.

“We have already stepped up preparations to make sure that the competition is successful. We are also very happy that the event will be hosted at the refurbished Mandela National Stadium, Namboole,” added Kayangwe.

The Union President made it clear that this event is very special because it also acts as a qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Isaac Nsubuga Lutwama, the Chief Executive Officer of the Union said that being hosts means that Uganda must prepare well to be able to compete, targeting direct qualification for the World Cup. “Our team has already started preparations and everyone is working really hard because we know our eyes are on qualification for the World Cup,” added Lutwama.

According to the draws conducted by the Africa Rugby body, the eight teams will face off in a quarterfinal format and the best four make it to the semifinal, then the final. Uganda will face Zimbabwe, while Namibia take on Burkina Faso, Kenya battle Senegal, and Algeria face Cote d’Ivoire in matches to be played on July 20.

The Rugby Africa Cup last took place in 2022 and served as a qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Namibia won the 2022 edition, defeating Kenya in the final to qualify for the World Cup which took place in France.