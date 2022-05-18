Uganda to pull out troops from restive eastern DR Congo

The Ugandan military on Tuesday said it will pull out its troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where they were fighting the rebel Allied Democratic Force (ADF).

Uganda’s Commander of Land Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a tweet said the operation code-named “Operation Shujaa” will officially cease in about two weeks.

Kainerugaba was quoting an agreement that said the operation was supposed to last six months.

“Unless I get further instructions from our Commander in Chief or CDF (Chief of Defense Force), I will withdraw all our troops from DRC in two weeks,” he said.’

Uganda in November last year launched joint military operations with DRC to fight the ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa. The rebel group, which is originally from Uganda, was in November blamed for the twin bomb blasts in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, which left six people dead and 33 others injured. Enditem