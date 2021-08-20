Uganda to purchase 18 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines

Uganda’s ministry of health on Thursday said it will purchase 18 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine as the country strives to beat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Mwebesa, Director General Health Services told reporters here that the vaccine will be purchased through the COVAX facility at a cost of 5.5 U.S. dollars per dose.

Mwebesa said the ministry has already signed a commitment letter with the COVAX facility.

He said the ministry received the offer of the availability of the vaccines on Aug. 11.

According the ministry, the inadequate supply of vaccines was hampering the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Uganda has since March received thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses but experts say the doses are not enough. Since the vaccination exercise started, the country has inoculated about 1.1 million people, according to ministry figures.

The country aims at vaccinating about 22 million people, or nearly half the population as a measure to put the pandemic at bay.

As the country awaits more vaccines, the ministry of health urged the public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 prevention measures like avoiding mass gatherings and hand sanitization, among others. Enditem