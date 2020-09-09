Photo taken on Aug. 28th, 2015 shows two flights landed at Kisumu International Airport in Kisumu, western Kenya, on Aug. 28th, 2015. The economy of Kenya's western region has experienced a dramatic revival following the modernization of Kisumu International Airport by a Chinese company. Located on the edge of Kenya's third largest city, the upgraded Kisumu International Airport is now a busy transport hub connecting the country to the wider eastern African region.(Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Uganda will resume international flights on Oct. 1, about six months after the government closed airports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an aviation spokesperson said here Wednesday.

Vianney Luggya, the communications officer of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, told Xinhua by telephone that the authority has released the tentative schedule for the resumption of international passenger flights to Entebbe International airport, about 40 km south of the capital, Kampala.

Ayub Sooma, the aviation authority’s director for airports and aviation security, on Tuesday sent the schedule for phase one of passenger flights to Entebbe International airport to various international airlines. The schedule is effective Oct. 1 and will be in operation for the next three months.

“This is a tentative schedule for planning purposes. It is part of an ongoing internal discussion between the airport authority and air operators,” said Luggya.

President Yoweri Museveni last week instructed the national taskforce team on COVID-19 to review the possibility of a phased reopening of the country’s international airport, schools and places of worship as the country eases lockdown restrictions.

