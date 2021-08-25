Uganda urges citizens to exercise caution when in South Sudan

Uganda on Tuesday urged its citizens to be cautious while travelling in neighboring South Sudan following fatal road ambushes.

Flavia Byekwaso, Ugandan military spokesperson told Xinhua by telephone that although there are ongoing discussions about the security situation on the road from the Ugandan border to the South Sudan capital Juba, Ugandans need to be careful.

“Our advice is that the traders should assess the situation before moving,” Byekwaso said.

Cross-border drivers from the East African countries on Sunday protested the continued attacks.

Uganda, in April, asked South Sudan to compensate families of drivers who were killed by unknown militia in different road ambushes in the country.

At least nine Ugandan drivers were killed in deadly road ambushes in South Sudan in March. In the same month, a group of armed South Sudanese herdsmen killed eight Ugandan fishermen at Odujo landing site in Kajo-Keji County, near the border with Uganda. Enditem