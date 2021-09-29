Uganda Used Construction Equipment Markets 2021-2027: Cranes, Tractors & Bulldozers, Earth Moving Equipment, Material Handling, Dump Trucks, Aerial Work Platform, Road Construction Work Platform – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Equipment Type and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Ugandan Used Construction Equipment Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-27. Uganda’s road network is seriously overburdened with a 10% annual growth rate in car possession, particularly in and around cities.

The Ugandan used construction equipment market is expected to show growth in the years to come on the back of new infrastructure projects in the country. The construction sector in Uganda has been reinforced by collaborations between various players and regulatory bodies within the industry.

The average input costs for the whole construction sector diminished by 2.85% for the year ending August 2020 compared to the 3.12% decrease recorded for July 2020 on account of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns. Uganda’s infrastructure needs remain substantial, indicating growing demand for used construction equipment in the years to come.

The used construction instrumentation market showed steady growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Government authorities across the countries conjointly focused on investment in treatment & medical facilities rather than public construction. However, the trade revived within the later part of the year on the reopening of economic and industrial activities.

Furthermore, Uganda’s streets are poorly kept up, making transportation costly and unsafe, leading to new projects focused on road construction in Uganda, resulting in triggered demand for used construction equipment. The government anticipates completing its development of the Entebbe Universal Airplane terminal by May 2021.

Uganda also faces an eight-million-unit housing deficiency, according to the Uganda National Arranging Specialist. Moreover, Uganda’s developing businesses and service providers gravely require more extensive and more modern sites, such as mechanical zones, to operate, which would drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Equipment Type

In the year 2020, earth moving equipment dominates the market revenue share due to their wide use in mining, quarrying, and demolition operations, requiring equipment like excavators, loaders, and motor graders.

Also, the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the greater demand for technologically efficient and upgraded equipment required to improve the construction project’s efficiency.

