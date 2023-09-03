Uganda warns of flash floods, landslides as heavy rains expected until December

Uganda has warned of flash floods and landslides as the rain season started and will last until December.

“Overall we expect above normal rainfall over several parts of the country, most especially over the Lake Victoria Basin and hilly areas of Rwenzori (in western region) and Eastern region,” Beatrice Atim Anywar, the minister of state for environment, told reporters here, Friday.

Anywar said localized and month-to-month variations might occur as the season progresses. “Episodic flash floods might be experienced in some areas leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.”

“Other disasters may arise from possible landslides, mostly in mountainous areas of the western and southwestern region, as well as strong and gusty winds and lightning,” Anywar warned.

She called for the resettling of people from low-lying areas to high-lying areas, the construction of flood-proof houses and the relocation of people from landslide-prone areas to safe locations.

“Increased disease surveillance is encouraged due to expected upsurges of epidemics related to heavy rains, including malaria, cholera, bilharzia and typhoid,” she said.

Heavy rains in eastern Uganda caused flooding last August, leaving 24 people dead and more than 1,000 others affected, a relief agency said.