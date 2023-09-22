Uganda warns of floods, landslide in rainy season

Xinhua
The Ugandan government issued a warning Wednesday about floods and landslides following the start of the rainy season.

A need exists to identify temporary relocation sites in case of extreme weather events like floods and landslides, said the Office of the Prime Minister.

The government urged local authorities to activate multi-hazard district contingency plans, and communities were encouraged to stockpile food to mitigate shortages during peak rainy periods.

As the rains intensify, communities at high risk of disasters need to relocate to safer, higher ground, the statement emphasized.

Early this month, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority issued an alert, cautioning that most parts of the country were likely to receive above-normal rainfall as the rainy season extends until December.

