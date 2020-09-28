Uganda on Sunday warned of new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the east African country amid widespread community infections, information minister said.

Judith Nabakooba, Uganda’s minister for information, communications and technology and national guidance said in a statement issued here that the ministry of health will issue a series of new measures.

“Uganda has transitioned into a phase of widespread community infections. This phase means that the virus is spreading widely and almost impossible to trace the source of new infections,” said Nabakooba.

“As we wait for guidance from the ministry of health, I want to call upon everyone to take seriously what we have learnt on preventing the virus. Your goal should be avoiding getting the virus because it is going to be impossible to have everybody tested or even treated,” she said.

She said Uganda had almost seven months of strong preventive and awareness measures delaying the transition into the current widespread community infections phase.

“You the individual and community at large have the power to control the spread of the virus. I call upon everyone to take a personal decision today and ensure that you will not be among those who are going to catch the virus,” said Nabakooba.

President Yoweri Museveni last Sunday announced the reopening of schools, places of worship, the country’s international airport and national borders amid the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday, Uganda had recorded a total of 7,530 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3,647 recoveries and 73 deaths since the index case was confirmed on March 21.