Uganda welcomes more Chinese investment in ICT and agribusiness sector

Uganda is keen to attract more Chinese investments in sectors like agro-processing and information and communications technology (ICT), State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite has said.

The East African country expects to support investors who can engage in ICT and value addition of agro-processing especially in the agriculture sector, said the minister at the China (Guangdong)-Uganda Investment, Economic and Trade Symposium held in Kampala Monday.

“We want Chinese investors to come and invest here, especially in agro-processing,” said Anite.

The symposium brought together Chinese and Ugandan government officials and private sector players with the aim of working together and identifying investment opportunities in both countries.

Chairman of Uganda’s Private Sector Foundation Patrick Bitature hailed the partnership between Uganda and China, saying that the two countries have been advancing business links over the past several decades.

“About 70 percent of the Ugandan population is employed in the agriculture sector. So, we need to work with our Chinese friends to ensure that whatever agricultural products we deal in are fully processed for Africa and even for export to other countries,” he said. Bitature stressed that more investors are needed in the pharmaceutical industry.

“We want more and more investors from Guangdong province to come to Uganda and invest in various sectors like agriculture and tourism. There are 127 million people in Guangdong, so if Ugandans can have like 10 million Chinese people from Guangdong province visiting Uganda every year, that can be a good thing for Uganda,” said Yuan Baocheng, vice chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Fan Xuecheng, the charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, said that in 2022, the economic cooperation between the two countries withstood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic and showed a good momentum of steady progress.

“Under the Belt and Road Initiative, bilateral trade volume rose by 6.6 percent, reaching 1.13 billion U.S. dollars. Chinese enterprises remained enthusiastic about investing in Uganda,” Fan said.

Fan said that in May 2021, China and Uganda signed a customs agreement on mutual Authorized Economic Operator status, aiming to promote trade between the two countries, and it was officially implemented on June 1 this year, which has greatly facilitated the customs clearance of goods.

Fan added that the two sides have made positive progress in such fields as transportation, electricity generation and transmission, and industrial parks.

On Aug. 25, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni officially commissioned 16 new factories in Mbale Industrial Park in eastern Uganda. It is a demonstration of the strong interests of Chinese investors in Uganda, Fan said.