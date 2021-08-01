Uganda works on criteria of handling false negatives of COVID-19 cases

Uganda’s health ministry is working on a criteria of handling cases that clinically present signs of COVID-19 and yet the antigen or PRC tests are negative, a top official said here Tuesday.

Misaki Wayengera, chairperson of the ministerial scientific advisory committee on COVID-19 told reporters that many such cases have been registered in the country.

Wayengera said clinicians are now advised to look at the signs and carry out more investigations to decide whether a case is COVID-19 positive despite presenting a negative test.

He said because of the new criteria, the COVID-19 death cases went up because previously people who died presenting the COVID-19 signs and symptoms had not been tested.

Ministry of health figures show that as of July 25, there were 71 new confirmed cases bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 92,795 since March last year. There have been 78,415 recoveries and 2,590 deaths. Enditem