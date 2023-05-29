Ugandan activists petition court over anti-homosexuality law

Ugandan activists on Monday petitioned the country’s Constitutional Court about the recently signed anti-homosexuality bill into law.

The petition filed by 10 human rights activists and civil society seeks to block the state implementation of the anti-homosexuality act, which the country’s President Yoweri Museveni signed into law.

Uganda’s Attorney General Kiwanuka Kiryowa has been named as the single respondent to the petition.

“Take notice Sylvia Tamale …have filed a petition against you (Attorney General) in this honorable court. The petitioners pray for a permanent injunction restraining the respondent from the implementation of the anti-homosexuality Act, 2023,” reads part of the petition.

Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera, an activist, said they will ensure the new legislation is overturned.

“A petition has been filed challenging the anti-homosexuality law. We shall fight until justice is served,” said Nabagesera.

The development comes barely hours after the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among announced that President Museveni had signed the bill into law.

Museveni assented to the bill that imposes death and life-imprisonment sentences for certain same-sex acts, up to 20 years in jail for promotion and funding of same-sex activities. A suspect convicted of attempted aggravated homosexuality faces 14 years in prison.

A total of 371 lawmakers voted for the anti-homosexuality bill after President Museveni returned it to parliament for reconsideration and amendment in May.

The anti-homosexuality bill in 2014 prompted widespread international criticism and was later nullified by the country’s Constitutional Court on technicalities. The court ruled that the bill was passed without the mandatory parliamentary quorum. Enditem