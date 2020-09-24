Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Chinese hospitals will cooperate with a hospital in Uganda in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese embassy said here on Wednesday.

China’s Yunnan Provincial Infectious Disease Hospital and the Third People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province will establish a cooperation mechanism with the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, the embassy said in a statement.

“The two parties will cooperate in experience sharing, tele-consultations, academic exchanges, talent training, and the dispatch of anti-epidemic experts,” the statement said.

While handing over the third batch of China’s donation of emergency supplies to Uganda on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhuqiang said that the cooperation arose out of the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 held in June.

Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s health minister, thanked China for the continuous support for Uganda in fighting COVID-19, saying the donation of test kits and ventilators is critical in helping Uganda combat the pandemic.

