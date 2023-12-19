Ugandan court begins hearing of petitions on homosexuality law

Uganda’s constitutional court on Monday began the hearing of consolidated petitions challenging a controversial anti-homosexuality law that imposes death and life sentence for certain homosexual acts.

The panel of five judges led by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera received written submission and arguments from gay rights activists and civil society organizations seeking to declare the new legislation, which President Yoweri Museveni signed into law in May 2023, “null and void.”

Buteera said in court that the judges will deliver the court’s judgment on notice to the petitioners and government Attorney General defense lawyers. At the court’s direction, all the parties filed written submissions and agreed not to introduce any new documents or pleadings during the hearings.

“The court will notify us when they are ready. The court has an opportunity to decide whether the constitution of Uganda affords all Ugandans, including LGBTQI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex) individuals, equal protection under the law,” Nicholas Opiyo, one of the petitioners’ lawyers, told the press after submission of the written statements.