Ugandan forces attack ADF rebel camps in DRC

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced Saturday that the country’s military helicopters launched an attack on a camp of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, located 60 km from the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“The attack was devastating because it was a clear target, and the reconnaissance plane was monitoring from the air,” Museveni said in a statement posted on X, a social media platform previously known as Twitter.

This air raid occurred less than a week after suspected ADF rebels attacked a safari vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two tourists and their guide in a national park area in western Uganda.

A week earlier, ADF terrorists also attacked a cargo truck transporting onions, killing one civilian and set ablaze the vehicle.

“The group of five people responsible for burning the lorry, the tourist van, and killing the two tourists with their driver is being pursued,” Museveni said.

In a previous statement, Museveni had warned that ADF rebels might attempt to infiltrate the border to enter Uganda due to the mounting pressure they were facing from the joint forces of Ugandan and DRC soldiers.

Ugandan troops, in collaboration with their DRC counterparts, have been jointly combating the rebel group since 2022. The ADF, also a branch of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is held responsible for causing chaos and launching attacks in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in eastern DRC.