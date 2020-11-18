All government departments in Uganda are asked to purchase buses made by domestic manufacturers, the country’s Ministry of Finance said Tuesday.

The ministry tweeted that all accounting officers have already been demanded to place orders for local vehicle industry in line with the Buy Uganda Build Uganda policy.

President Yoweri Museveni last month instructed all accounting officers to procure buses of domestic manufacture, noting that the country has now developed a capacity to assemble and manufacture vehicles.

Kiira Motors Corporation, a state-owned vehicle manufacturer, has since last year showcased its flagship electric-powered Kayoola buses.

This line of products should be given priority by the government and citizens, said Museveni.Kiira Motors Corporation is currently building an assembly plant in the country’s eastern district of Jinja.