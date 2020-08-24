A major private hospital in Uganda on Monday said it has suspended visitations to admitted patients as it attempts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which is on the increase in the east African country.

Nakasero Hospital, in the capital Kampala, said in a tweet that currently only one caretaker per patient is allowed.

“This is in line with ensuring we can create a consistent social distance within the hospital facilities,” the hospital administration said, noting that it would also enforce a no mask, no entry policy.

Top government officials and the affluent people are usually admitted at the hospital.

The health ministry has warned that the country has now reached a critical stage in the fight against the pandemic. In recent days the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has drastically increased.

As of Aug. 23, Uganda has a cumulative total of 2,362 confirmed cases, 1,248 recoveries and 22 deaths, according to ministry of health figures.

Scientists have urged government to impose another lockdown in a move to stop the rapid increase in the number of cases.