Ugandan Journo to Head English Desk of AUB’s Center of Content Exchange in Algeria

African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) has named Jenipher Asiimwe, a journalist with the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) among the new managerial staff for the AUB’s new Center of Content Exchange (CCE) in Algeria.

Other staff members of the (CCE) include: Abderrahmane Khodja, the new Director of the Center. A former deputy Director of EPTV (Algeria’s public television establishment) for many years in charge of issues relating to the broadcasting rights of sporting events.

Gisèle Salomé Nnemi Ngah was appointed deputy Director and Editor-in-chief of the AUB’s Center in Algeria. Before then, she was the Chief of CRTV’s Regional Station in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Imene Boussoura, then an engineer at Télédiffusiond’Algérie, is the new head of the Technical Department. Her main task will consist of managing and supervising the technical aspects of the NOC (Network Operating Center) and the MCR (Master Control Room).

Audrey Kamsu is the new head of the Administration and Public Relations department. Before her appointment, she was in charge of the AUB’s Network of Content Exchange, in Dakar.

Aside Journalist, Jenipher Asiimwe are three other experienced journalists who will be working at the AUB’s Center in Algiers. They are, Irene Gaouda Lyoum who is the AUB’s Medias & Communication Officer in Dakar, was appointed head of the French Speaking Desk of the AUB’s Center in Algeria. In the same vein, Bastos Alegria Pacheco was appointed head of the Portuguese Speaking Desk. Previously, he was working with the Televisão Pública de Angola. Samira Lefriki is the new Manager of the Arabic Speaking Desk.

By this appointment, the CCE in Algeria is gradually entering its operational phase, said African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) in a press release on August 4.

In the long term, the center aims to host integrated Radio& TV Production Studio and Control Rooms, Operating Offices and a Data Center.

The new managerial team composed of experienced journalists and engineers will soon take over the new AUB Center of Content Exchange in Algiers, Algeria.

By Dela Ahiawor