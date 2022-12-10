Ugandan lawmakers commit to boosting welfare of troops in Somalia

Visiting Ugandan lawmakers on Saturday committed to supporting initiatives that will boost the welfare and operational capabilities of the Ugandan troops deployed in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The legislators, who sit on the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs said they will ensure adequate funding for Ugandan troops in Somalia to facilitate their operations against the al-Shabab.

“We are here to assess the performance of our Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers,” chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs Rosemary Nyakikongoro said in a statement issued by ATMIS in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

Uganda was the first country to deploy troops under the African Union peace support operations in Somalia in 2007. Enditem