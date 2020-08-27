As Uganda continues to register a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the country’s leader Yoweri Museveni on Thursday announced that Aug. 29 will be a national prayer day against the pandemic.

Museveni tweeted that the same day would be a public holiday.

“Stay in your houses or compounds and pray,” Museveni said, urging citizens to participate in the prayers.

The president’s declaration came as the ministry of health on Thursday announced 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,679 since the pandemic broke out in the country on March 21. There are 1,268 recoveries and 28 deaths as of Aug. 26.