Ugandan military donates food items to Muslim community to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The Ugandan military on Friday donated a batch of food supplies to the Muslim community in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Sam Ntambirwe, the deputy chief of Civil Military Cooperation of Uganda People’s Defense Forces, delivered 1,000 kg of maize flour, 750 kg of rice, 750 kg of sugar, 200 liters of cooking oil and 50 cartons of drinking water, among others, the military said in a statement.

Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, director of Sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, received the donation at its headquarters at Kampala Hill.

Ntambirwe appreciated the Muslims who managed to go through the fasting period in the holy month of Ramadan and wished them a happy Eid Al Fitr, the military said in a statement.

“He (Ntambirwe) cautioned them (Muslims) against involvement in criminal activities like terrorism since Islam is a religion of peace and encouraged them to work together with the government for more development,” read the statement.

Lubanga thanked the chieftaincy of Civil Military Cooperation for the donation to the Muslim community.

The Muslims in Uganda joined the rest of the world to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan Friday. Enditem