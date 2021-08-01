Ugandan military forces kill 6 gunmen

Uganda’s military forces on Friday killed four attackers, who were suspected to be members of a militia of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and two Ugandan informers, a spokesperson said.

Flavia Byekwaso, Uganda’s military spokesperson, said in a statement that four attackers suspected to be the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) armed group and their two Ugandan informers were put out of action at Zeu Forest in northwest district of Zombo.

The attackers were part of about 20 men from Ayurpa and Miabil trading centers in Muhagi territory who disguised as forest workers.

“Sadly, we lost one comrade and three others injured. They were airlifted to Bombo military hospital for management,” said Byekwaso.

“We appeal to the community in the area to remain calm as we continue to coordinate with our Congolese counterparts to track down the group that managed to escape back to DRC and avert future attacks,” she said.

The spokesperson said Uganda Peoples Defence Forces captured two criminals, recovered one sub machine gun, 11 bows and arrows, and three machetes.

"We remain committed to fulfilling our constitutional role of securing our borders from aggression," said Byekwaso.