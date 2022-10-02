Ugandan military helicopter crashes in eastern DR Congo

A Ugandan military helicopter crashed in the Ituri Province of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a military spokesperson said here Wednesday.

Felix Kulayigye, the Uganda People’s Defense Forces spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that the crash of the MI-17 helicopter happened on Monday.

“The helicopter was taking off after delivering supplies to our forces in eastern Congo,” Kulayigye said.

“Two people included the pilot and co-pilot have been confirmed dead,” he added. However, earlier media reports said the crash killed over twenty people.

He said a team had been dispatched to investigate the cause of the accident. He ruled out bad weather as the cause of the crash, which came two days after another military helicopter heading to DRC crash-landed on take-off in the western Ugandan district of Kabarole.

“We have dispatched an investigations team led by the deputy Airforce commander, Maj. Gen. Charles Okidi to find out what happened in both crashes,” Kulayigye said.

Uganda has since last year been carrying out joint military operations with the Congolese military to flash out the Allied Democratic Forces rebels.

Uganda has had a series of military helicopter crashes in recent years. In February last year, two cadet trainees were injured when a military helicopter they were traveling in crash landed soon after take-off. A year earlier, another military helicopter had crashed in the central Ugandan district of Gomba, killing two crew members. Enditem