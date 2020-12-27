The Ugandan military has killed eight armed cattle rustlers, lost a soldier and two others were injured in a foiled cattle raid in the northeastern district of Napak, a spokesperson said here Saturday.

Maj. Peter Mugisha, the third division army spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that the military on Friday had a fire exchange with the rustlers who attempted to raid cattle at Kailong village.

“They came about 40-50 in number and well-armed. Unfortunately, they attacked and raided a protected kraal where we have an army detach. We engaged with them,” said Mugisha.

“Eventually at the end of the night, eight warriors were killed,” the spokesperson said, adding that five guns were recovered from them.

Mugisha said one soldier was killed and two others seriously injured in the fire exchange.

He said the military is pursuing those who escaped with some animals.