Ugandan minister arrested over iron sheets scandal

Police in Uganda late on Friday arrested another minister in relation to the misappropriation of iron sheets — metal roofing sheets — designated for vulnerable people in the northeastern region, also known as Karamoja.

Amos Lugoloobi, the State minister of Finance for Planning, was arrested pending court arraignment next week, said Fred Enanga, Uganda’s police spokesperson, in a statement Saturday.

“The office of the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) has sanctioned criminal charges against Lugoloobi. As a result, he has been arrested and detained at Kira Division, pending court,” Enanga said.

Lugoloobi becomes the second minister to be arrested over the iron sheets scandal for Karamoja Community Empowerment Program after Mary Kitutu, minister for Karamoja Affairs, was arrested on April 5.

Kitutu, 61, was last week charged with corruption and conspiracy to commit a felony before the anti-corruption court in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. The minister’s brother was charged with receiving stolen property.

More than 14,500 iron sheets were allegedly diverted to the benefit of third parties.

President Yoweri Museveni last week expressed his commitment to take political action once the police and anti-corruption agencies complete their investigations. Enditem