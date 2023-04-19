Ugandan minister remanded on alleged theft of iron sheets

A Ugandan minister was charged Monday with diversion and theft of metal roofing iron sheets meant for vulnerable people in the country’s restive northeastern region, commonly known as Karamoja.

Amos Lugoloobi, the state minister of finance and planning, was charged with two counts of dealing with suspect property.

Ebert Asiimwe, the presiding magistrate of the anti-corruption court in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, ruled that Lugoloobi is charged with the offense of dealing with suspect property, which includes a total of 700 iron sheets marked “Office of the Prime Minister” between July 14, 2022, and February 28, 2023.

The minister was remanded to Luzira Maximum Prison in Kampala until April 20 when he returns to court for his bail application proceedings.

Following the Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Kitutu, Lugoloobi becomes the second minister to be arraigned and charged over the metal roofing sheets’ diversion scandal that continues to rock the East African country. Enditem